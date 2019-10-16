Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ennis were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Ennis by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Magill sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $595,277.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 68,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,455. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $518.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Ennis had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $108.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

