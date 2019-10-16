Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1,812.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,238 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $84,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 192.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,436,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,957,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,114,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,627,000 after purchasing an additional 512,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

