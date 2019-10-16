Envion (EVN) Price Hits $0.14

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Envion has a market cap of $16.73 million and approximately $1,824.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.01083660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00086670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,204,516 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

