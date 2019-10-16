Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $568.02. 217,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,158. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $562.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.65.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

