Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 735.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 255,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 121,444 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.