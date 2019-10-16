Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 16th (ASC, BBOX, BDEV, BOKU, BT.A, COST, DEST, HR, HSII, HTA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 16th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Get ASOS plc alerts:

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX). The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Costain Group (LON:COST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.