ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares (BMV:SGOL) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares (BMV:SGOL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $2,200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,400.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71.

