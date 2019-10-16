Ether-1 Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,761.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $278,400.00 and approximately $36,761.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 36,919,310 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

