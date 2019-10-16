ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) Trading Up 0.1%

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

