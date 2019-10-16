Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $11.33. Euronav shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 58,801 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EURN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $467,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 104.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $25,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.