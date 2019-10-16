Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $91.78 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

