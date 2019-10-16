Everex Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Binance, HitBTC and Tidex. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $635,303.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00221096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01078066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086908 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, Tidex, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

