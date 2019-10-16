Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 9,643 Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. 86 Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.51.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.