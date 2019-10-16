Exane Derivatives Has $865,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Comcast were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $471,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

