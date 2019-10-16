Exane Derivatives Purchases 5,549 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 561.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after purchasing an additional 546,307 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

LLY stock opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.