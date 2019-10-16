Exane Derivatives Sells 2,101 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.