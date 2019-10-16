Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.3% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

WFC opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

