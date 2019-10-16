Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.66. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 3,100,627 shares trading hands.

XOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $365.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Extraction Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

