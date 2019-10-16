Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FICO. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

NYSE:FICO opened at $313.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.80. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $2,923,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $4,963,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654,832.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,888 shares of company stock valued at $44,880,676 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

