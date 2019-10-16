Family Capital Trust Co Sells 229 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.46. 784,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,472. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

