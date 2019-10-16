Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 242,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,530. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

