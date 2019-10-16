Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

