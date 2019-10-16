Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $83.59 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 672,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $83,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $303.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

