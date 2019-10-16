Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after buying an additional 4,364,152 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,788,000 after buying an additional 4,183,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.04.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

