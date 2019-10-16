Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,223 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,451 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $392,652,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after buying an additional 1,043,039 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42,214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after buying an additional 430,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16,471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.52. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

