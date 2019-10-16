Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.80. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 242,890 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $135.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.01 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

