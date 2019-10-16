Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 24,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 833,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.24.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 150.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

