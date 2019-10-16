Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,820.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $40,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $131.59. 78,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

