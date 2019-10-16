Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,378. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

