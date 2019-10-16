Financial Analysis: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) vs. Pulmatrix (NYSE:PULM)

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymeworks and Pulmatrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks $53.02 million 20.85 -$36.56 million ($1.26) -22.32 Pulmatrix $150,000.00 95.33 -$20.56 million ($4.98) -0.15

Pulmatrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymeworks. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Zymeworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zymeworks has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zymeworks and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks -102.78% -24.44% -19.13% Pulmatrix N/A -111.37% -71.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zymeworks and Pulmatrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks 0 1 5 1 3.00 Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zymeworks presently has a consensus price target of $36.57, suggesting a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Zymeworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zymeworks is more favorable than Pulmatrix.

Summary

Zymeworks beats Pulmatrix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; and Janssen Biotech, Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. It also has licensing and research collaboration with LEO Pharma A/S to discover and develop bispecific antibodies targeting cytokine-receptor pathways. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company is also involved in developing PUR0200, a reformulation of an existing long-acting antimuscarinic agent that has completed Phase Ib clinical development, which blocks the effects of acetylcholine on muscarinic receptors to reverse airway obstruction in COPD patients. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. to develop kinase inhibitor for access to a portfolio of novel drug candidates. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

