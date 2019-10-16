Financial Contrast: Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) versus Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY $319.61 million 2.83 $77.85 million N/A N/A Southern National Banc. of Virginia $129.11 million 2.88 $33.69 million $1.39 11.08

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 24.45% 11.41% 1.49% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 24.04% 9.92% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, and multi-family loans, as well as equipment financing; construction and land development loans; Internet and correspondent lending; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and dealer floor plan, consumer indirect automobile, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 45 full-service banking centers, including 32 banking centers in Kentucky; 7 banking centers in Florida; 3 banking centers in Indiana; 2 banking centers and 1 loan production office in Tennessee; and 1 banking center in Ohio. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

