Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $76,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,492 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.34. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,300. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

