Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $157,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

