Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $195,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

XAR opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $112.29.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

