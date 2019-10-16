Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,086.50.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,016.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,986.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,872.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

