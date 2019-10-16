Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 4,588 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,865. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

