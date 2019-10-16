FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Short Interest Update

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,320,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 20,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 114.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 190.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 593,765 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $4,503,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 11.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FEYE. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

FEYE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 1,924,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.