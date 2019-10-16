First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of First Bancorp worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.