First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1,440.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 124.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 30.19%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

