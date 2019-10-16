First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $152,146.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 671,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,324,716.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $620,046 over the last ninety days. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,242 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 73.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 396.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of FCBP stock remained flat at $$20.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 25.42%.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.