First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Shares Down 2.2%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:FCHS)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.22, 115,725 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8,223% from the average session volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Choice Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

