First Command Bank Acquires 125 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $111.61. 789,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

