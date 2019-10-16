First Command Bank Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Command Bank lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

