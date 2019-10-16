First Command Bank Has $528,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Command Bank increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after buying an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after acquiring an additional 566,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after acquiring an additional 263,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.11.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.