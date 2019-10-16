First Command Bank Sells 756 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

First Command Bank decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

