First Financial Corp IN Acquires Shares of 2,951 Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 522.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 30,754 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 926,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,212,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,609 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,256. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

PANW traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 286,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $217.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.