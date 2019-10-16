First Financial Corp IN Buys 2,935 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 46.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 128.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 136,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 76,505 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 200,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.321 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

