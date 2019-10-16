First Financial Corp IN Has $154,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 429,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 390,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 276,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,066,490. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

