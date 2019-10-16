First Financial Corp IN Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 63,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. 41,341,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,990,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $282.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

