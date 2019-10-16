First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

In other First Horizon National news, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $854,548.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,588.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $158,376.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,443. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.